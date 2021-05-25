Six Colors
May 25, 2021 9:15 AM PT

Stephen Hackett compares orange iMacs

Stephen Hackett and I had the same idea — namely to celebrate the return of colorful iMacs by comparing the original colorful iMacs to the new models.

This is a delightful video, and it’s great that Stephen got an orange model to compare with his Tangerine iMac G3.

(While I was writing my article, I tried to impress Stephen with the fact that this is the first iMac ever without a USB-A port—but he was way ahead of me. I did manage to surprise him when I mentioned that the base-model 24-inch iMac has the same sticker price as the original Bondi iMac: $1299.)

—Linked by Jason Snell

