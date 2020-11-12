Become a Six Colors sponsor

Yes, you can advertise on Six Colors! Exclusive for one week, sponsorships come with a whole pile of benefits:

A one-line text ad on every page of our public website for a week, beginning on Monday. This can link to whatever you want.

A full post written by you (Jason can help if need be!) and placed in the RSS feed (estimated to be read by 20,000 people) and linked to our 15,000 Twitter followers.

A public thank-you post written by Jason based on your copy and placed on the site and in the feed on Friday, linking to your product or service.

Spots are $750 per week. To book a sponsorship or ask any questions, please email Jason at jsnell@sixcolors.com.