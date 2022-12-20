About Jason Snell

Jason Snell (photo by Ben Rice McCarthy)

Jason is the founder and editor of Six Colors, a website about Apple and related technologies. He’s also the founder of The Incomparable, a pop-culture podcast network, a weekly columnist at Macworld, the author of Take Control of Photos, and the host of numerous podcasts (see below). He and his family live in Mill Valley, California.

Jason was the lead editor for Macworld for more than a decade. During his time there, he covered every major Apple product release, including every version of OS X, the iPod, iPhone, and iPad, and much more. He’s won awards for editorials, interviewed Steve Jobs and numerous other Apple executives, and plenty more. Jason left Macworld’s parent company IDG in 2014 and founded Six Colors.

You can email him at jsnell@sixcolors.com, find him on Twitter at @jsnell, or on Mastodon.

Jason’s podcasts

There are a lot of them. Here they are:

Upgrade: Jason and Myke Hurley discussing tech topics, mostly Apple.

The Incomparable Mothership: A pop-culture podcast Jason hosts with a variety of guest panelists. It’s the flagship of the Incomparable Radio Network, which Jason runs.

The Six Colors Podcast: A weekly tech conversation available to members of this very website.

MacBreak Weekly: The latest Apple news and views, with Leo Laporte, Andy Ihnatko, and Alex Lindsay.

Downstream: Jason and Julia Alexander discussing the business of streaming media.

Robot Or Not?: Jason asks John Siracusa what is (and is not) a robot.

Vulcan Hello: An episode-by-episode review of new live-action “Star Trek.”

Doctor Who Flashcast: An episode-by-episode review of new “Doctor Who.”

Magnum, Podcast: A seasonal podcast about random episodes of the original “Magnum, P.I.”

NASA Vending Machine: An episode-by-episode review of “For All Mankind” on Apple TV+.

Total Party Kill: A D&D actual-play podcast.

The Incomparable Game Show: A semi-frequent spin-off podcast where we play games.

Semi-retired: Liftoff (with Stephen Hackett) about space and stuff, and TV Talk Machine (with Tim Goodman) about television.