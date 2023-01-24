About Dan Moren

Dan Moren (photo by Kat Benesh)

Dan is the East Coast Bureau Chief of Six Colors, where he covers Apple and other technology companies. You can also read his sci-fi novels, find him writing the Stay Foolish column at Macworld every week, or hear him on a wide variety of podcasts about technology and pop culture. He lives in Somerville, Massachusetts with his family and a lot of books.

Prior to Six Colors, Dan was a senior editor at Macworld, a publication he worked at for the better part of a decade. He covered a ton of Apple events, reviewed several versions of iOS, and looked at way too many iPod cases. Since 2014, he’s been a freelance technology journalist, author, and podcaster.

You can email him at dan@sixcolors.com, find him on Twitter at @dmoren, or on Mastodon.

Dan’s books

In addition to writing about tech, Dan’s written several sci-fi novels in the Galactic Cold War series. Set a few hundred years in the future, it follows a team of covert operatives embroiled in espionage in intrigue against the backdrop of a cold war between two galactic superpowers.

The Caledonian Gambit: A covert operative and a washed-up pilot team up to track down a mysterious superweapon before it catapults the galaxy into open war.

The Bayern Agenda: When the Illyrican Empire takes an interest in the galaxy’s biggest bank, a team of Commonwealth covert operatives tries to stop a cold war from turning hot.

The Aleph Extraction: Aboard a notorious criminal syndicate’s luxurious starliner, Simon Kovalic and his team race to steal a mysterious artifact that could shift the balance of war.

The Nova Incident: The Galactic Cold War hits close to home, in more ways than one.

Dan’s podcasts

Oh so many podcasts. Too many, probably.

The Rebound: Dan, Lex Friedman, and John Moltz talk about tech topics (sometimes) with an irreverent bent.

Clockwise: A weekly tech roundtable hosted by Dan and Mikah Sargent, where two guests join to discuss four tech topics.

Biff!: Coverage of superhero TV shows, movies, and other media, especially the Marvel Cinematic Universe, by Dan, John Moltz, and Guy English.

Not Playing with Lex and Dan: Lex Friedman and Dan watch popular movies that most people have seen, but they haven’t.

Inconceivable!: A panel show written and hosted by Dan where two teams compete in nerdy trivia.

A Complicated Profession: Recaps of Star Wars TV series, hosted by Dan, Tony Sindelar, and K Benesh.

The Incomparable: A rotating panel show covering all facets of pop culture, and mothership of the eponymous network.

Total Party Kill: The Incomparable network’s actual play Dungeons & Dragon podcast, featuring a variety of different adventures.

NASA Vending Machine: Dan and Jason recap episodes of Apple TV+’s For All Mankind.