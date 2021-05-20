The 24-inch iMac is a throwback to the iMac G3 in more ways than you think

By Jason Snell for Macworld

It’s hard not to look at the new 24-inch iMac, which I’ve been using for the past week, and not feel at least a little pang of nostalgia for the original iMac. Introduced in 1998, not only did the iMac G3 save Apple, it injected a blast of color into the beige world of personal computers.

That sense of nostalgia lessened when I picked up the new 24-inch iMac and carried it around my house. (The original iMac weighed about four times the new model!) And yet, for all that has changed over the past 23 years, you’d be surprised about some of the similarities between the original iMac and these new models.

It’s not all about the color. But let me be clear: a lot of it is about the color.

