By Six Colors Staff

Apple announces results later today

Apple will announce its FY22 first quarter results later today, followed by its usual conference call webcast at 2 PT, 5 ET. (Update: The results are here.)

This will be the results from Apple’s holiday quarter just gone by, which is usually the company’s largest quarter. Despite expecting some lost sales due to a lack of inventory due to global supply chain issues, Apple suggested it will likely be the company’s single largest quarter ever.

In a break from tradition, Dan and Jason will also be live streaming after the conference call with a tour through the results and what we gleaned from the call. We expect that live stream to begin around 3:30 PT, 6:30 ET.

