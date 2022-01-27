Six Colors
January 27, 2022

Apple Results: The biggest ever ($123.9B)

Apple’s latest quarterly results are out. And they’re big. It was an all-time revenue record, at $123.9 billion. The company made a record $34.6 billion in profit.

Mac revenue also reached a new all-time high at $10.9 billion, and iPhone revenue also peaked at $71.6 billion. The iPad’s revenue was $7.2 billion, down sequentially and year-over-year, but still among the five best iPad quarters in recent years.

Services kept its upward growth path, setting a new record at $19.5 billion, and Wearables/Home/Accessories likewise set a new record at $14.7 billion.

Helpful charts are appended below. Or check out our video coverage of the results, in which we talk about these very charts, in detail!

Apple quarterly revenue by category pie chart

Total Apple revenue
Total Apple profit
Year-over-year total revenue change
Mac Revenue
Year-over-year Mac revenue change
iPad revenue
Year-over-year iPad revenue change
iPhone revenue
Year-over-year iPhone revenue change
Services revenue
Year-over-year Services revenue change
Wearables/Home/Accessories
Year-over-year Wearables revenue change
Percentage revenue by product line
Apple regional revenue (four-quarter average)
Apple regional year-over-year growth
Year-over-year Greater China revenue change

