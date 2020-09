By Jason Snell

iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 are out

Surprise! Today’s the day.

We will have more coverage of all the new OSes as time goes by.

In the meantime, you can read Dan’s first look at the iPadOS 14 beta and my first look at the iOS 14 beta, both from July.

If you appreciate articles like this one, support us by becoming a Six Colors subscriber. Subscribers get access to an exclusive podcast, members-only stories, and a special community.