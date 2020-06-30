By Jason Snell

What’s with all the purple posts?

Earlier this month, the entire Six Colors web infrastructure cut over from Movable Type to WordPress. You might not have noticed. That’s because I have spent the past few months learning the ins and outs of WordPress and rebuilding the site’s design, created by the talented Christa Mrgan, in an entirely new system. It was an experience.

Now that we’re on this new platform, which is slightly more actively developed than Movable Type, I can begin to add features that were impossible before. For example, we can now post items to Six Colors that were previously available only in our monthly membership newsletter. This means that members who prefer to read Six Colors on the web or via RSS can now see all those items there rather than in email. (Members, log in to your member page to get a link to a members-only content RSS feed.)

This week we’re putting out our June issue of the newsletter, so you’ll be seeing these posts on the site every day. (On the web, they’re marked in purple.) But this is the last time that the volume will be like this. Going forward, there will be an average of one members-only post on the site per week.

In addition, the Six Colors Podcast is also being posted to the website now. If you’re not a member, you may not know that another member benefit is an exclusive weekly podcast featuring me and Dan Moren chatting about the news of the week in a casual format for about 30 minutes. That podcast will now play right in the browser for logged-in members, and there’s also a member-specific podcast feed available from the Member Center.

Six Colors memberships help us navigate the complicated waters of being independent writers and podcasters. As you may have noticed, we very rarely have advertising on the site anymore—that source of revenue has dried up over the past couple of years. Today Six Colors is almost entirely supported by members.

If you’re not currently supporting the site, I hope you will consider doing so in the future. But I have no plans to turn Six Colors into a membership-only site. We’ll still be posting all the same stories and links here regularly, as we’ve done for more than five years. Only those weekly members-only pieces and weekly podcast posts will be limited.

Thanks for reading Six Colors! If you have any questions, you can contact me at jason@sixcolors.com.

[If you appreciate articles like this one, support us by becoming a Six Colors subscriber. Subscribers get access to an exclusive newsletter, podcast, and community.]