By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Remember to tip your Genius

It’s AirTags to the rescue as the little devices could get a standard and are endorsed by law enforcement. Meanwhile, Apple employees are making some wild demands and the company manages to pull off an OK quarter.

An AirTag and release program

Apple and Google have announced they will be working together to make all wireless tracking devices less stalker-y.

“Apple to Expand AirTag-Like Unwanted Tracking Alerts to Other Item Trackers in Future iOS Version”

As part of this initiative, the companies plan to expand AirTag-like unwanted tracking alerts to third-party item trackers in future versions of iOS and Android.

That is, of course, a good thing—even if it is like closing the barn door after all the stalkers are out.

It’s not really a barn, per se. It’s more of an institution.

AirTags were kind of having a moment this week. The New York Police Department likes AirTags so much that it’s recommending people put them in their cars so officers can track down the vehicles if they get stolen.…