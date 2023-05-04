Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

Support this Site

Become a Six Colors member to read exclusive posts, get our weekly podcast, join our community, and more!

By Jason Snell

May 4, 2023 1:44 PM PT

Apple Q2 2023 results: $94.8B revenue, better than expected (with charts!)

Apple announced its latest quarterly results on Thursday. The company posted $94.8 billion in revenue, down slightly from the year-ago quarter but—at least to my eyes—not down as much as we might have expected.

Mac revenue was, as expected, down 31 percent to $7.2 billion—the lowest quarter of Mac revenue since 2020. iPad was down 13 percent to $6.7 billion, the lowest iPad revenue quarter since 2020. iPhone was up 2 percent to $51.3 billion, which given the downward trend elsewhere was pretty impressive—it was a Q2 record for iPhone revenue.

Services revenue soared to an all-time record of $20.9 billion, up 5 percent. Wearables was down by one percent, to $8.8 billion.

The charts are below. We’ve also got a transcript of Apple’s call with analysts, and our YouTube chart party will discuss it all and show off the charts.

Total Apple revenue
Total Apple profit
Year-over-year total revenue change
Apple quarterly revenue by category pie chart
Mac Revenue
Year-over-year Mac revenue change
iPad revenue
Year-over-year iPad revenue change
iPhone revenue
Year-over-year iPhone revenue change
Services revenue
Year-over-year Services revenue change
Wearables/Home/Accessories
Year-over-year Wearables revenue change
Percentage revenue by product line
Apple regional revenue (four-quarter average)
Apple regional year-over-year growth
Year-over-year Greater China revenue change

If you appreciate articles like this one, support us by becoming a Six Colors subscriber. Subscribers get access to an exclusive podcast, members-only stories, and a special community.

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2023 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable