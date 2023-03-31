By John Moltz

This Week in Apple: Who wants this stuff?

Another seven days, three more fantastic tales of Apple! The headset isn’t even out yet and it’s already DOA, the company’s classical music app is out with the fowlest of themes, and are you prepared for…the Mystery Button?!

Get your headset in the game

This headset mystery is already giving me a headache.

According to The New York Times, eight unnamed sources who work or worked at Apple on the headset are wondering why this device and why now?

Some internal skeptics have questioned if the new device is a solution in search of a problem.

On the other hand, if not this device then when? If not now, then why? Who? What? [Wookiee gronk]?

These are all valid questions to ask about this device that few have seen and even fewer apparently understand. This despite the fact that it was apparently recently demoed to the company’s top 100 executives.…