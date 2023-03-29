Apple announces WWDC 2023 for June 5-9

by Dan Moren

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference now has a date for 2023: June 5-9. The company’s developer site announced the dates on Wednesday, along with a few more details. As in previous years, the event will be free and online, but like last year there will also be an all-day event for select developers and students at Apple Park, which will involve watching the keynote and State of the Union, along with some meet and greets and other activities. You can request to attend and people will be picked randomly and notified next week, on April 5.

Apple also announced the Swift Student Challenge for 2023, which lets eligible students submit an interactive scene for the chance to win prizes.

Expectations are high for 2023’s WWDC, which is thought to feature the unveiling of Apple’s mixed reality headset, as well as annual updates to the rest of the company’s platforms. Let the countdown begin!

