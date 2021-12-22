Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

By Dan Moren

December 22, 2021 2:57 PM PT

Mystery machine: Automating puzzle hunting

Since 2005, I’ve partaken in a peculiar pastime every January1: the MIT Mystery Hunt. This weekend-long competition sees teams attempt to solve around two hundred puzzles involving everything from obfuscated songs to labyrinthine text adventures. It’s an incredibly fun (and incredibly challenging) event, and one that, in addition to critical and lateral thinking skills, also requires a lot of logistics.

Over the last couple years—especially as both last year’s hunt and this year’s upcoming hunt have been impacted by COVID—I’ve taken on a larger role in helping set up the technology for our Mystery Hunt team of about 25 people.

While I’ve mentioned this obliquely in my previous post on Integromat, I thought it might be interesting to run down the various tools we’re using to automate what’s informally called our “puzzle collateral” system. This largely involves metadata about puzzles that help us track our solving status, as well as the collaborative systems we use in the actual solving.…

This is a post limited to Six Colors members.

