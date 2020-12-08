By Dan Moren

Integromat, for all your web-service workflow needs

The world is full of web services for all manner of tasks, but sometimes what you want to do is connect two (or more) services in order to complete a single task. What do you need for that? Another service, of course!

There’s no shortage of sites that offer this kind of ability: the first I recall was Yahoo! Pipes, though I’m sure there were other similar options even at the time. More recently, I’ve used sites like IFTTT and Zapier, but in the past few weeks, I’ve been playing with a new-to-me option that I find very impressive: Integromat.

Integromat’s UI is easy to understand and navigate.

There are a few things that drew me to Integromat. For one, it seems to offer some integration capabilities that aren’t available on other platforms. For example, the project I was working on required me to interact with channels on a Discord server—a feature not offered by Zapier’s Discord integration.…