By Jason Snell

One day with Fitness+

Apple’s latest service, Fitness+, arrived on Monday, and over the last 24 hours I’ve pedaled to 80s hits, jumped around my living room in an introductory high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout, and added a set of new exercises to work my core.

I am literally sweating the details for you, dear reader.

More seriously, I’m probably in the best cardiovascular shape I’ve been in since I was a student. This isn’t saying much, but after a couple of failed attempts at it, I’ve been running regularly for most of this year. I am the proverbial Couch to 5K person, having run two (virtual, alas) 5K races in 2020.

It’s the Apple Watch and AirPods that have really done the job for me. As I detailed during one of my first attempts to run regularly, I’ve managed to find a happy place running with just my cellular watch and AirPods, listening to podcasts via the Overcast watch app.…