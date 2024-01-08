Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

Support this Site

Become a Six Colors member to read exclusive posts, get our weekly podcast, join our community, and more!

by Dan Moren

January 8, 2024 8:11 AM PT

iPhone that fell out of Alaska Airlines plane in flight still operable

Wes Davis, writing at The Verge:

Game designer Sean Bates found an iPhone in a bush Sunday that had fallen from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 when it lost a part of its fuselage shortly after takeoff. The phone was undamaged, still on, and had the end of a sheared-off charging cable plugged in. Bates posted pictures of his discovery that afternoon, one of which included the screen showing a still-open email with a baggage receipt.

I don’t know if Apple wants to use that in a commercial, but it’s definitely the second-best endorsement of the iPhone’s robustness.

—Linked by Dan Moren

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2024 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable