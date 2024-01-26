Six Colors
by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

by Dan Moren

January 26, 2024 8:41 AM PT

Apple Podcasts needs timestamp linking

Shortcuts maven Matthew Cassinelli proposes a useful enhancement to Apple Podcasts:

However, I think Apple needs to go one step further in their next step and add timestamps to Apple Podcasts, a long-overdue feature that’d enable users to share links to individual moments within a podcast, directly to a specific point in the transcript.

Similar to what’s already now available for Transcripts, listeners could tap on a paragraph, seek to the beginning of a sentence, and the use the Share sheet to not only “Copy” the text, but “Copy link at timestamp” – something I’m surprised didn’t come along with this feature.

This is a great idea and frankly, I’m kind of surprised that Apple hasn’t offered this feature already. As Matt points out, it’s in a couple of the company’s other apps, and third party options like Overcast provide this kind of functionality. Sharing a podcast episode is good, but sometimes you want to tell somebody “Hey, listen to this part right here.” Having a way to quickly and easily send that excerpt to someone seems like a no-brainer.

—Linked by Dan Moren

