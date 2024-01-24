Six Colors
January 24, 2024

‘A continuous stream of random Macs’

Jonathan Zufi, the author of the beautiful coffee table book ICONIC: A Photographic Tribute to Apple Innovation, has launched a new site called Happy 40th Birthday, Macintosh:

To celebrate this milestone, mac40th.com showcases every Macintosh desktop and portable Apple has ever made… The site is easy to use: you’ll see a continuous stream of random Macs – just keep clicking ‘Show me more Macs’ and that’s what you’ll get. If you’re a hard core Mac fan, this site should keep you busy for a very long time.

What a perfect celebration of the Mac. Just keep scrolling and clicking until you’ve gotten your fill.

