Studios need to stop lying about CGI

by Jason Snell

VFX pro (and friend of the site) Todd Vaziri has had it up to here with movie studios pretending that movies full of CGI were shot with only practical effects:

Folks who follow me on Twitter (currently known as X) are probably aware of my years-old, depressing, frequently updated and repetitive thread pointing out studios and filmmakers downplaying or outright lying about the use of digital visual effects on their projects. “We did it all for real!” is the message given in interviews, production notes and featurettes. The truth is these movies frequently contain hundreds or even thousands of digital visual effects shots, and sometimes the sequences they’re directly referencing are made entirely out of digital effects.

Todd brought receipts. I can only assume studios do this because they think some viewers want to be sold “purity” and that means the illusion that all effects are practical? But there’s no such thing as “purity” and this sort of marketing insults so many filmmakers who work very hard to make incredible effects for the films we watch.

