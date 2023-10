by Jason Snell

My book about Apple’s Photos app has been updated for macOS Sonoma, iOS 17, and iPadOS 17.

Among the new items covered are photo stickers, the upgraded People & Pets albums, Apple Watch changes, custom iPad lock screen features, new Photos widgets, and the new features introduced in the iPhone 15 models.

This should be a free update for anyone who previously bought the third edition; for everyone else, it’s $14.99 for 208 pages!

—Linked by Jason Snell