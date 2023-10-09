Glenn Fleishman dives into Check In

by Jason Snell

At TidBITS, Glenn Fleishman takes a deep dive into one of iOS 17’s best (and most carefully implemented) features, Check In. It’s a feature that could lead to enormous improvements in security for lots of people, so long as they know it exists and how to use it:

Life can be dangerous but, for most people, most of the time, only in sporadic, unanticipated situations. No one expects to be in a car crash, mugged while walking home, or caught in a wildfire. Nevertheless, there are occasions when harm is more likely, such as when you’re in a neighborhood in which criminals expect they can waylay people late at night or are driving a long distance alone. Check In is designed to help in exactly these situations, alerting your safety partner if you don’t respond to your timer or arrive as planned. It could be especially beneficial for children traveling without adults present.

Send Glenn’s story to people you know and love so that they can use Check In to stay safe.

