by Jason Snell

As I write this I’m sitting at St. Jude, about three hours into our 12-hour podcast telethon in support of St. Jude’s goal of stopping childhood cancer. I’m one of four hosts along with Stephen Hackett, Myke Hurley, and Kathy Campbell.

Tune in if you see this in time. Regardless, please consider giving to Relay’s campaign.

—Linked by Jason Snell