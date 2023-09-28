Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

This Week's Sponsor

End users aren't your enemy! Kolide gets users to fix their own device compliance problems–and unsecure devices can't log in. Click here to learn how.

by Jason Snell

September 28, 2023 2:52 PM PT

Craig Hockenberry on the watchOS 10 Timer

Apple updated almost every system app in watchOS 10. Unfortunately, the redesign of the Timer app is a serious regression, according to Iconfactory developer Craig Hockenberry:

The new visual appearance and functionality of watchOS 10 is a welcome change. There was clearly a lot of design and engineering effort put into this new interface and the improvements are tangible for most apps.

Unfortunately, the app that I use the most on the Apple Watch has lost much of its usability, both in functionality and accessibility.

Using plenty of examples and use cases, Hockenberry masterfully chronicles all the ways the new app fails him and, presumably, many other users. The details matter.

—Linked by Jason Snell

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2023 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable