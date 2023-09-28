Craig Hockenberry on the watchOS 10 Timer

by Jason Snell

Apple updated almost every system app in watchOS 10. Unfortunately, the redesign of the Timer app is a serious regression, according to Iconfactory developer Craig Hockenberry:

The new visual appearance and functionality of watchOS 10 is a welcome change. There was clearly a lot of design and engineering effort put into this new interface and the improvements are tangible for most apps. Unfortunately, the app that I use the most on the Apple Watch has lost much of its usability, both in functionality and accessibility.

Using plenty of examples and use cases, Hockenberry masterfully chronicles all the ways the new app fails him and, presumably, many other users. The details matter.

