Callsheet provides a clean alternative to IMDB

by Jason Snell

What do a classic Charles Laughton film and ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ have in common?

I would be remiss in my duties if I didn’t mention that my pal Casey Liss has launched his new app, Callsheet.

Callsheet fills the same niche as tools like IMDB, namely to solve the hey-it’s-that-guy problem when you see someone on TV or in a movie and wonder where you’ve seen them before. These days using the IMDB website and app can be an exercise in frustration, so Casey has built a streamlined, straightforward app based on The Movie Database, a competitor to IMDB.

And instead of junking his app up with ads, Casey has chosen to make Callsheet a subscription app. After a very reasonable number of free searches, you’ll be prompted to pay (an also very reasonable) $1 per month or $9 per year. I know Casey has really sweated over the business model for this app, and the result is carefully considered solution that really lets you use the app before deciding if it’s worth paying for.

More sample pages from Callsheet, inspired by The Flop House.

I especially appreciated Callsheet’s integration with other services. It links out to IMDB itself for trivia, and—my favorite—it uses JustWatch to provide instant information about where a movie or TV show is available to stream. He’s even got a “hide spoilers” feature to prevent you from finding out that Idris Elba isn’t actually in the last two seasons of that show of his.

While The Movie Database isn’t quite as detailed as IMDB, it seems pretty close to me. And thanks to its generous API terms, Casey’s been able to build a superior viewing companion. It’s worth giving Callsheet a whirl to see if it’s right for you. I already know it’s right for me!

—Linked by Jason Snell