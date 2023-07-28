The right Mac laptop for students (2023 edition)

by Jason Snell

I just updated my perennial “The right Mac laptop to buy for a student” story today.

It’s funny how that story has evolved since I first posted it. In 2017 the answer was “Wow, it’s complicated, no choice is really great.” In 2019 it was “Now that it’s Retina, the MacBook Air is probably the choice despite the keyboard.” In 2021 the answer was easy: the M1 MacBook Air..

In 2023… it’s complicated again, but in the best way. I think the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is probably the sweet spot, but that M1 MacBook Air is getting cheaper by the day and I think will age very, very well. And now if your student prefers trading a little extra weight and size for a 15-inch display, the 15-inch MacBook Air is a pretty great option too!

—Linked by Jason Snell