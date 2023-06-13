The original AppleVision

by Jason Snell

Of course, Stephen Hackett at 512 Pixels has the details about Apple’s re-use of the “Apple Vision” name:

Apple has had other products with “vision” in their names over the years. Seven products, to be exact, and all of them are long-forgotten CRT displays: AudioVision 14 Display

AppleVision 1710 & AppleVision 1710AV

AppleVision/ColorSync 750 & AppleVision/ColorSync 750AV

AppleVision/ColorSync 850 & AppleVision/ColorSync 850AV

This was very early in my Mac career, but I do remember these monitors. Apple has proven remarkably adept at re-using names from its past when it suits them. This is the perfect opportunity for AppleVision—sorry, Apple Vision—to ride again.

