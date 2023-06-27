Google Assistant crosses openness off its list

by Jason Snell

Jason Marr, developer of the excellent AnyList app I’ve used for shopping lists for years:

Google is shutting down the Google Assistant Notes & Lists integration for non-Google apps on June 20, 2023. Unfortunately, this means that beginning June 20, it will no longer be possible to use Google Assistant to add items to AnyList. We know many of our customers rely on AnyList’s integration with Google Assistant and that the loss of this feature is frustrating and disappointing.

This decision by Google to kill third-party app integration in favor of Google Keep means that my Nest Home Hub just became a whole lot less useful. Going forward, I guess I’ll try to use Siri for this purpose. The key phrase is, “Hey Siri, add apples to my grocery list in AnyList.”

It’s a mouthful, but I don’t have a lot of great options here. Well done, Google, in wrecking the utility of your own little kitchen gadget.

—Linked by Jason Snell