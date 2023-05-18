Six Colors
by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

by Jason Snell

May 18, 2023 1:00 PM PT

How I Podcast: Recording (2023 edition)

I am reminded by Reader Donni that I haven’t updated my “How I Podcast: Recording” article since the days of Skype. I don’t use Skype now. I use Zoom. So I made a quick update to bring it up to date.

In short: Zoom is the thing we use now, mostly because Zoom is pretty much universally cross-platform and lets you record every participant’s voice on a separate track. That makes editing a podcast vastly easier—but you should still record your own microphone file locally, because that file will sound better than whatever Zoom sends over the Internet.

