How I Podcast: Recording (2023 edition)

by Jason Snell

I am reminded by Reader Donni that I haven’t updated my “How I Podcast: Recording” article since the days of Skype. I don’t use Skype now. I use Zoom. So I made a quick update to bring it up to date.

In short: Zoom is the thing we use now, mostly because Zoom is pretty much universally cross-platform and lets you record every participant’s voice on a separate track. That makes editing a podcast vastly easier—but you should still record your own microphone file locally, because that file will sound better than whatever Zoom sends over the Internet.

