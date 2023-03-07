The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus now come in yellow

by Dan Moren

Apple Newsroom:

Apple today announced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to the lineup this spring. […] The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order this Friday, March 10, with availability starting Tuesday, March 14.

These mid-year color updates are pretty much the norm now. I think this marks the first yellow iPhone since the XR in 2018. There are also new silicone case colors—canary yellow, olive, sky, and iris—and iPhone Emergency SOS launches in six new countries—Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal—later this month.

Apple also announced its spring Watch band collection, which includes sports bands in bright orange, olive, and sky; solo loops in canary yellow, olive, purple fog, sprout green; and braided solo loops in bright orange, olive, and purple fog. Plus “horse-racing” inspired Hermès bands, if you’re into that sort of thing. There don’t seem to be any specifically for the Apple Watch Ultra, however.

—Linked by Dan Moren