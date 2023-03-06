‘The cursed universes of Dana Sibera’

by Jason Snell

PowerBook G5, by Dana Sibera.

Marcin Wichary, whose amazing Shift Happens kickstarter is wrapping up in a few days, posted an excellent newsletter item honoring Dana Sibera, who posts extremely strange Apple hardware photos to the Internet:

These “mock-ups that mock” all feel great to me, a perfect antidote to the pretentious Jonny Ive white-room videos of the previous decade. And where fun and cleverness intersect is where things get really interesting.

If you haven’t seen Sibera’s work—and she’s an extremely entertaining follow on Mastodon or Twitter, Wichary’s post is an perfect introduction.

—Linked by Jason Snell