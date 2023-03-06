Six Colors
by Jason Snell

March 6, 2023 12:33 PM PT

One song is all it takes

Jay Weinberg, E Street Drummer Max Weinberg’s kid, about that moment when Bruce Springsteen asked him to drum with the band while his dad was off in L.A. doing The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien:

He said, “It only takes one song to know what someone’s about. I have a good feeling I know what you’re about.” After 14 years, I’ve come to understand how true that really is. No matter the musical situation you find yourself in, you can tell when you have undeniable, magical musical chemistry with someone — or a group of people — after playing just one song. No one but my dad had sat on that throne for 35 years, but Bruce basically said, “Well, you know one tune…what’s a few hundred more?”

Weinberg’s entire piece is amazing. It’s about his own unique story—which itself takes some incredible turns—but also about how it has informed his approach to getting through life.

[Via Antony Johnston.]

—Linked by Jason Snell

