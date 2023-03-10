MLB app updated with Live Activities support

by Jason Snell

Track a game from the Scores screen (left) and it will appear on the lock screen (center) and in the Dynamic Island (right).

Major League Baseball’s venerable MLB app was updated this week to add support for iOS 16’s Live Activities API. The result: you can now track your favorite team’s game status from the lock screen or, on iPhone 14 Pro models, the Dynamic Island.

Tracking appears as an option only on games featuring a team you’ve marked as a favorite. Beneath the game in the app’s Scores tab, you’ll find a blue button that allows you to turn on tracking. Once you tap the button, when you leave the app you’ll see the score in the Dynamic Island (where available) and on your lock screen.

I plan on using this feature a lot during the upcoming baseball season, which officially starts at the end of the month.

—Linked by Jason Snell