Kirk McElhearn takes Apple Music Classical for a spin

by Dan Moren

Kirk McElhearn, longtime Macworld contributor and classical music aficionado, has taken an in-depth look at Apple Music Classical over at TidBITS:

I’ve long complained about the way iTunes, then the Music app and Apple Music, have dealt with classical music. The earliest such articles I can find on Macworld date back to 2005. In Corral your classical music, I wrote, “If you’re a fan of classical music, then you’ve probably, at some point, become frustrated with iTunes and the iPod. Track information from the Web is inconsistent, pieces are difficult to tag and categorize, and imported songs don’t flow seamlessly into one another.” I’m happy to say that Apple has finally solved many of these problems. It’s a shame that it took so long.

Kirk has written more about dealing with classical music on Apple’s platforms than anybody I know, and I’m glad to hear his experience mostly mirrors mine. But he also talks about a lot of things that I wouldn’t have even thought to look into (how good search actually is, for example), which makes it a solid read if you’re wondering how good this app really is for classical music fans.

