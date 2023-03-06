Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

This Week's Sponsor

Kolide ensures only secure devices can access your cloud apps. It's Device Trust for Okta. Book a demo today!

by Jason Snell

March 6, 2023 12:29 PM PT

It’s no fun if you’re Fnu

George Joseph at UX Collective with a fascinating, hilarious, frustrating, and sweet story about what happens when the government paperwork gets your name wrong:

A few years later I met another Fnu. This time in a Lyft. Fnu was an older man from Kabul. He shared stories of how he had moved to the US to seek asylum, how he was grateful for the opportunity his family had been given, and how although he didn’t mind having an imposter’s name on all his official identification, it did make him feel stripped off his identity. “This is what has been given to me. I cannot change it.”

I will be on the lookout for Fnus from now own.

[Via Burrito Justice.]

—Linked by Jason Snell

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2023 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable