It’s no fun if you’re Fnu

George Joseph at UX Collective with a fascinating, hilarious, frustrating, and sweet story about what happens when the government paperwork gets your name wrong:

A few years later I met another Fnu. This time in a Lyft. Fnu was an older man from Kabul. He shared stories of how he had moved to the US to seek asylum, how he was grateful for the opportunity his family had been given, and how although he didn’t mind having an imposter’s name on all his official identification, it did make him feel stripped off his identity. “This is what has been given to me. I cannot change it.”

I will be on the lookout for Fnus from now own.

[Via Burrito Justice.]

