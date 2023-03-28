iOS and macOS’s Passwords feature needs an app

by Dan Moren

Panic co-founder Cabel Sasser writing at his blog:

In my dumble opinion, Apple should: • Break Passwords out into a standalone app, with an actual fully resizable window (!!), and full, proper UI for most of its features • Make Passwords a toolbar item in Safari for easy access and to be top-of-mind for the user • Stick to a basic feature set, but do that well

I use both Apple’s built-in passwords feature and 1Password, but I prefer Apple’s because of its seamless integration. To Cabel’s point, though, it’s not publicized nearly well enough: I’ve tried to nudge many people towards setting up 2FA codes in Apple’s Passwords tool, but anything that starts with telling someone to tap down several levels into Settings tends to make their eyes glaze over.

Unlike Cabel, however, I would like Apple to implement some sort of family sharing feature for Passwords. I share a bunch of logins with my wife, and while I can share them with 1Password, there’s an additional hurdle to getting someone on a third-party app that requires their own account, etc. Especially as we shift more and more to passkeys, where traditional methods of sharing will be impractical, it’s more important that Apple make it easier to share credentials.

