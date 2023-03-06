Six Colors
Apple Vision Accessibility Report Card

The folks at AppleVis have used the Six Colors Report Card as inspiration for their own survey:

We are thrilled to unveil our inaugural Apple Vision Accessibility Report Card, which provides valuable insights into the experiences and opinions of visually impaired community members who rely on VoiceOver, Braille support, or the low vision features on Apple devices.

I love to see this format being re-used, and look forward to reading their results.

