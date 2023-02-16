Windows on ARM comes to the Mac… officially

by Jason Snell

Microsoft Edge for Windows running in Coherence mode on my Mac Studio.

Parallels announced on Thursday that Microsoft has officially approved running Windows 11 for ARM processors on M1 and M2 Macs via the Parallels Desktop app for Mac.

Previously, users of Parallels Desktop and VMWare Fusion have found success virtualizing Windows for ARM by downloading and installing prerelease versions, but it was never approved by Microsoft and only unofficially supported by the makes of those VM apps.

But as of now, it’s all on the up-and-up. Earlier today I downloaded the Parallels Desktop installer, which installed itself, asked me if I’d like to install Windows 11 directly from Microsoft, entered a Windows product key, and I was off and running.

While Windows itself runs at near-native speeds on M1 and M2, if you want to run Intel binaries on Windows, they’ll run using Microsoft’s code-translation layer—the Windows equivalent of Rosetta—and things will slow down.

Whether Apple and Microsoft will ever make the effort to bring Boot Camp to Apple silicon remains to be seen, but at least running Windows on M1 and M2 Macs is now not just a sneaky workaround but an entirely legal and supported option for Mac users who need to run Windows apps on Apple silicon.

—Linked by Jason Snell