New Apple betas bring new emojis

by Jason Snell

Five of the new Apple emojis.

Keith Broni at the Emojipedia blog:

New emoji designs have arrived on iOS as part of the first iOS 16.4 beta, including the shaking face, two pushing hands, and the much-requested plain pink heart emoji.

The two pushing hands enable digital high-fiving, and there’s also a Wi-Fi symbol at last. New animals include donkey, moose, goose, and jellyfish. And for those of us who love ginger, there’s good news—the ginger emoji has also finally made it!

The final Apple OS releases are probably a month or two away, but when they arrive, the new emoji will come along for the ride.

—Linked by Jason Snell