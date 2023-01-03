Upcoming Qi2 standard to be based on MagSafe

by Dan Moren

The Wireless Power Consortium:

WPC member, Apple®, provided the basis for the new Qi2 standard building on its MagSafe® technology. Apple® and other WPC members developed the new Magnetic Power Profile, which is at the core of Qi2. Qi2’s Magnetic Power Profile will ensure that phones or other rechargeable battery-powered mobile products are perfectly aligned with charging devices, thus providing improved energy efficiency and faster charging.

MagSafe is so good that apparently it’ll be the new standard going forward for Qi charging devices. That’s a plus for not having to carefully align your phone on a charging pad (I recently bought a new iPhone case that actually has a magnet in it, and my chargers work much better now). It also suggets that other devices and accessories that want to advertise Qi compatibility will also be MagSafe/iPhone compatible.

No word, however, on whether or not this means new life for the conspiracy theories that AirPower isn’t really dead…just biding its time.

—Linked by Dan Moren