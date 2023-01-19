Twitterrific is gone

by Jason Snell

Sean Heber of The Iconfactory makes the death of Twitterrific official:

Since 2007, Twitterrific helped define the shape of the Twitter experience. It was the first desktop client, the first mobile client, one of the very first apps in the App Store, an Apple Design award winner, and it even helped redefine the word “tweet” in the dictionary. Ollie, Twitterrific’s bluebird mascot, was so popular it even prompted Twitter themselves to later adopt a bluebird logo of their very own. Our little app made a big dent on the world!

With the silent retroactive banning of Twitter clients, this is the end of the road for an app that I’ve used for fifteen years, first on macOS, then on iOS. I know that Tweetbot is the golden child of the indie Twitter app world, but for whatever reasons, I always preferred Twitterrific. It just worked the best for the way I wanted to use Twitter.

I’ll miss it, and I look forward to the work The Iconfactory does out from under the service that never seemed to love it as much as it should have.

—Linked by Jason Snell