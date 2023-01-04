Six Colors
by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

by Jason Snell

January 4, 2023 2:39 PM PT

Scott McNulty's replacement for Dark Sky

‘Tis the season for people to replace the Dark Sky weather app, as Dan did with Carrot Weather. Our pal Scott McNulty downloaded a dozen weather apps in order to find the one that was right for him:

It is important to know what I’m looking for in a weather app, so you can figure out if this blog post will be helpful to you. Here’s what I need in my weather app:

  • An easy-to-read hourly forecast for the day.
  • A little bit of personality, but not too much personality.
  • An attractive design.
  • A reasonable price, and if it is free not too many ads.

As you can see, all of these attributes are highly subjective, but that’s the way of the world.

Scott’s thought process is very interesting, and I encourage you to read his post. But the TL;DR is, he chose Hello Weather, but thinks true Dark Sky fanatics might prefer Carrot Weather.

