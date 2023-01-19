Apple releases Lisa source code

by Jason Snell

Hansen Hsu, Curator of the Software History Center at the Computer History Museum, in a press release:

The release of the Apple Lisa was a key turning point for the history of personal computers. Without the Lisa, today’s computers might not use mouse-driven GUIs, and perhaps the Macintosh, and even Microsoft Windows, might not exist either. We’re thrilled to publicly release the source code for the Apple Lisa—for the first time—and thank Apple, Inc. for their permission and support that led to this release.”

Hsu also wrote a blog post about the Lisa, which turns 40 today. The source code is available under an Apple academic license agreement, which limits its use to “non-commercial, academic research, educational teaching, and personal study purposes only.”

—Linked by Jason Snell