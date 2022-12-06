It’s Karaoke night on your iPhone

by Jason Snell

On Tuesday, Apple announced a new Music feature for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (but not Mac!) that combines Apple Music’s live lyrics with the ability to adjust the volume of vocals to create a singalong mode it’s calling Apple Music Sing:

Apple today announced Apple Music Sing, an exciting new feature that allows users to sing along to their favorite songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics. Apple Music Sing offers multiple lyric views to help fans take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more — all integrated within Apple Music’s unparalleled lyrics experience. Coupled with an ever-expanding catalog that features tens of millions of the world’s most singable songs, Apple Music Sing makes it fun and easy for anyone to participate, however and wherever they choose.

Background-singer lyrics are also supported, and there’s a Duet View so you can fulfill your dream of singing half of a song with a legendary musical artist.

I assume that this feature is at least tangentially related to its support for multi-channel audio via Dolby Atmos, in that multiple streams of audio have to be packaged together in order to allow users to adjust the volume of the vocals in the overall music mix.

Unfortunately, my go-to karaoke track, the original theme from “Spider-Man,” will probably not be available. But maybe I can mournfully sing along to some Death Cab for Cutie when this feature arrives later this month.

