Home architecture update seemingly pulled from iOS 16.2 and macOS 13.1

Upgrading the Home architecture requires that all devices accessing the home be updated to the latest operating system version, so many users have yet to take the leap, but users who have upgraded have reported some issues. Amidst those reports, it now appears Apple has removed the option for users to upgrade their Home app architecture.

I hadn’t yet taken the plunge, mainly as I was waiting for my wife to update her Apple devices. But reports seem to be that the upgrade has not been smooth sailing for many folks.

The improved Home architecture has been touted as a major feature of iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, even though it didn’t arrive until the latest updates. It’s one that I’ve been looking forward to, since we’ve been a HomeKit-only household for some time, and the reliability has been less than stellar. Just the other day, I ran into an issue where none of my Lutron Caseta lights would respond in HomeKit until I restarted the hub (the first time I’ve ever had to do that).

I’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update this story when and if they reply.

