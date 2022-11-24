Take Control of Photos, Third Edition

by Jason Snell

The third edition of my book Take Control of Photos has been released! If you bought a previous edition, you should’ve gotten an email with options to upgrade to the new edition. If not, there’s good news—Take Control is having a Black Friday sale. For the next week the book is half off.

The new version covers macOS Ventura and iOS and iPadOS 16. It adds coverage of shared photo libraries, more detail about live search in Photos, expanded coverage of iPhone & iPad Photo Features, the new version of Photos in tvOS 16, a new chapter about the Camera app in iOS, and details about duplicate detection.

