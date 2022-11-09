Six Colors
by Dan Moren

November 9, 2022 5:30 AM PT

Some currently verified Twitter users will get a different checkmark

Jay Peters at The Verge:

Although you can pay $7.99 per month for a blue check mark with the new version of Twitter Blue, select accounts for governments, companies, or public figures will get a gray “Official” check mark, according to a thread from Twitter’s Esther Crawford, who is heading up the new Twitter Blue initiative.

“A lot of folks have asked about how you’ll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the ‘Official’ label to select accounts when we launch,” Crawford says.

You cannot make this up.

