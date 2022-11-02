Endless portraits–just add your face and $3

by Jason Snell

Matt Haughey trained an AI model on his own face and ended up with dozens of impressive images of himself:

In total, this cost me about $3 in Google Collab compute time to produce over 200 images from 70-80 prompts over the course of a couple hours. I never posed for any photo, all the illustrations and photos here were generated from the model. You can view a larger set of them randomly arranged on Flickr in this album. I removed the less successful ones where I had 15 fingers or three rows of teeth, and a lot of the cartoon prompts I tried ended up in total nonsense.

Related: Andy Baio on an AI art generator modeled after the style of a living, working artist.

