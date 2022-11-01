1Password gets ready to embrace Passkeys

by Jason Snell

In a blog post on Thursday, 1Password outlined its plans to support Passkeys, a new standard embraced by all the major platform owners that promises to eliminate passwords forever by replacing them with cryptographic authentication.

Now cross-platform password manager 1Password has rolled out a page that offers a video and interactive demo of its forthcoming support for Passkeys:

1Password will bring full support for passkeys to the browser extension and desktop apps in early 2023, with mobile support to follow. We’ll be introducing resources along the way to help you discover where passkeys can be used and how to set them up, as well as an easy way to upgrade your logins to passkeys.

While Apple has built Passkey support into its latest operating systems, their implementation lacks easy portability to non-Apple platforms, recoverability, and easy sharing with family or workgroups. That’s the area where multi-platform, multi-user services like 1Password can flourish, doing the work to implement features Apple’s not focused on.

Whether you use 1Password or prefer Apple’s built-in approach, it’s clear that everyone in the world of passwords is onboard with the idea of killing them forever and replacing them with something much better. It couldn’t happen soon enough.

—Linked by Jason Snell