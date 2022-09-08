by Jason Snell

On Wednesday at the Code conference, Steve Jobs’s widow Laurene Powell Jobs, Jony Ive, and Tim Cook announced The Steve Jobs Archive, a website featuring historical material (including audio and video clips) from Jobs’s life.

The (unsurprisingly) spare website includes the following statement:

With respect for the past and excitement for the future, the Steve Jobs Archive offers people the tools and opportunities to make their own contribution. We are building programs, fellowships, collections, and partnerships that reflect Steve’s values and carry his sense of possibility forward.

Jobs himself was famously not really interested in revisiting the past. “Respect for the past and excitement for the future” is a phrase that seems to balance the desire for information about Jobs and Jobs’s own focus on whatever comes next.

